New Mexico high school football coach allegedly caught taking money from student's wallet

A New Mexico high school football coach was fired after his arrest for allegedly executing a sneak play: swiping money out a player’s wallet in the locker room.

John D. Roanhaus was arrested on Oct. 5 after he was caught on video going into the locker room and taking $40 from a student’s wallet, FOX10 Phoenix reported Wednesday, citing court documents.

Roanhaus, 42, was the coach at Miyamura High School and was fired over the incident, Gallup-McKinley County Schools Superintendent Mike Hyatt told the Gallup Independent.

A student’s mother contacted a police officer and showed the cop cellphone video of the alleged incident, according to FOX10 Phoenix. The video reportedly showed Roanhaus walking into the locker room and taking two $20 bills from the wallet. He then stuffed the cash into his sock.

Roanhaus had been the coach at the high school since 2018. He is the son of Eric Roanhaus, who is in the New Mexico Hall of Fame for having the most high school football wins in state history, with 343.

He was charged with larceny and non-residential burglary and was being held on $2,000 bail.

