Floyd Mayweather shows up late to fight, which lasts less than 3 minutes, claims to make $9 million anyway

An exhibition match between Floyd Mayweather and a Japanese kickboxer descended into farce Monday after the boxing great showed up to the bout more than an hour late and then was seen laughing during the brief contest’s opening moments.

The battle between Mayweather and Tenshin Nasukawa in Saitama, just outside of Tokyo, ended in less than three minutes. Mayweather claimed in an Instagram post that he made $9 million from the fight.

“I said, ‘Why not?’. I’m still retired, still 50-0. Tenshin is a true champion and a hell of a fighter. Tenshin, hold your head up high, I want fans around the world to support Tenshin, he’s a great guy and a great champion,” Mayweather said after his easy victory.

Nasukawa, a 20-year-old with a 28-0 kickboxing record, had to wait longer than he anticipated to get into the ring with Mayweather, who showed up to the arena 90 minutes late.

The 41-year-old reportedly blamed a crowded hotel lobby for his tardiness, but he quickly showed his punches hadn't slowed any. Mayweather proceeded to knock down Nasukawa three times before the fight was called. Nasukawa got up quickly after Mayweather's first head shot, but he had trouble recovering from the next two devastating knockdowns delivered by the U.S. star's vicious fists.

“I want to say thank you to Tenshin, it’s about entertainment,” Mayweather said. “Tenshin is still undefeated, I did this just to entertain the fans.”