Floyd Mayweather Jr. offers $100,000 reward after he says Las Vegas home was burglarized: 'It's disturbing'

Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr. is offering $100,000 for information leading to the return of his personal belongings after he says his Las Vegas home was recently burglarized.

Mayweather took to Instagram early Saturday morning to seek the help of his 26.5 million followers after he said his home was robbed of "valuable handbags and other belongings of substantial value."

"One’s home is their sanctuary, place of peace, relaxation and comfort. When someone violates that sanctuary, it is disturbing and hurtful," he wrote in a post, which pictured a bag filled with cash.

"One of my homes was burglarized in Las Vegas. They stole many valuable handbags and other belongings of substantial value. I am offering at least $100,000.00 reward for information that leads to the return of my belongings. The level of disrespect and greed it takes for someone to do this is unfathomable. Thank you [sic] for to anyone who comes forward with any information. God bless," he added.

