Floyd Mayweather Jr. finds his next boxing opponent in YouTube star

Floyd Mayweather Jr. hasn’t fought professionally since his bout with Conor McGregor in 2017 and hasn’t been in the ring in any exhibitions since 2018.

But Mayweather isn’t one to shy away from potentially cashing in on a potential big fight and Sunday he announced who his next opponent is going to be.

The 43-year-old undefeated boxer said he would face-off against YouTube star Logan Paul.

Paul has only one professional fight in his so-called boxing career. He lost a fight against other YouTube sensation KSI in Los Angeles in November 2019. Paul has 22.6 million YouTube subscribers so it would be an easy guess that a fight against Mayweather would draw eyeballs even if it was a crazy spectacle.

Mayweather said in his announcement the fight would take place on Feb. 20 and teased that more details would be released soon. USA Today reported that the pricing for the pay-per-view would increase with how many people buy the show.

Mayweather hasn’t fought since his three-round exhibition against kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa in a three-round boxing match in 2018. He won the fight via technical knockout.

McGregor and Mayweather have always teased a sequel to their first match but the stars never aligned for that to happen.

Logan Paul’s brother, Jake, had recently beat ex-NBA guard in a match via knockout.