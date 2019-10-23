Florida State AD vehemently denies he'd have interest in bringing in Urban Meyer

Florida State football missed out on a bowl game last season for the first time in 36 years and are on the way to having another unsuccessful year, which would give fans a reason to be angry with the team.

While the anger is bubbling up in Tallahassee, Florida State athletic director David Coburn denied that there’s interest in going after former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer to replace Willie Taggart should the current Seminoles coach get fired at the end of the season.

“If [Taggart] were hit by a bus tomorrow, we would not target Coach Meyer,” Coburn told the Tallahassee Democrat in an interview Tuesday. “I say that with all due respect to Coach Meyer, but we would not target Steve Spurrier either”

In his first season as head coach, Taggart led the Seminoles to a 5-7 season and missed making a bowl game for the first time since 1981 when Bobby Bowden coached the team to a 6-5 season. It was also the first time the Seminoles had finished a season under .500 since 1976 in Bowden’s first season.

Florida State has already lost to Clemson, Boise State, Virginia and Wake Forest this season.

It’s unclear whether Meyer would even have interest in joining Florida State. The Fox Sports analyst indicated he would be interested in the Dallas Cowboys job if it were to become available.