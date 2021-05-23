Expand / Collapse search
Florida school, site of Parkland massacre, wins 2nd state baseball championship

Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School won the Class 7A state crown on Saturday

Frank Miles
By Frank Miles | Fox News
The Florida school that was the site of a 2018 massacre celebrated a second state baseball championship this weekend. 

Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School won the Class 7A state crown on Saturday by defeating Spruce Creek High 5-1.

The Eagles took a 1-0 lead in the fourth, only to see Spruce Creek tie the game in the top of the sixth. But the Eagles scored four times in their half of the sixth, then shut the door in the seventh to finish off the title.

The Eagles finished this season 28-2.

The team’s roster includes some players who were at the Parkland school on Feb. 14, 2018, when former student Nikolas Cruz took the lives of 17 students, teachers and staff with a semiautomatic AR-15 rifle.

The Eagles also won the title in 2016. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

