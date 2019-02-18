Florida Panthers’ Barkov scores the ‘prettiest goal’ of the season, goes viral

Florida Panthers' Aleksander Barkov set social media on fire Sunday after he scored a goal by shooting the puck from between and behind his legs while on a breakaway.

Barkov got his second career hat trick and the Florida Panthers beat the Montreal Canadiens 6-3 on Sunday night.

Barkov's second goal gave the Panthers a 4-3 lead on a spectacular shot with 2:11 left in the second. Barkov skated in on goalie Carey Price, then, with a defenseman on his back, shot from between and behind his legs in front of the crease, flipping the puck high into the net.

"I've seen those (types of goals) in the YouTube and in highlights, and I was just dreaming about maybe one day I can score that kind of goal," Barkov said. "I think I've tried that like 17 times in my career. It worked (for) the first time. I'm happy, but, of course, more importantly we got the two points."

GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Bob Boughner, the Panthers coach, said, "That was the prettiest goal I've seen all season. That was nuts, and he stopped hard at the end before he did his move. We just looked at it on the bench with disbelief that he could pull that off with that kind of speed."

The Associated Press contributed to this report