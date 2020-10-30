Florida man arrested in crash that killed Patriots player's father, left mother seriously injured

A man involved in a crash that killed New England Patriots running back James White’s father and seriously injured his mother in Florida last month was arrested Thursday, authorities said.

Daniel Tucker Chamblin, 32, of Hollywood, was charged with vehicular homicide, reckless driving and speeding. He was being held in Broward County Jail and was set to make his first court appearance Friday.

Chamblin was driving around 95 mph when his car slammed into a vehicle driven by Lisa White, the mother of the Patriots player, investigators said. Tyrone White, the player’s father, was in the passenger seat and was killed in the crash. He was a longtime Miami-Dade County Police Department captain.

Lisa White was recovering after suffering from serious injuries.

James White told reporters Wednesday that his mother was “doing better,” according to Boston.com.

“Everybody in Florida’s doing better,” White said. “My mom’s doing better, as well. She’s progressing physically. Obviously, a lot going on in her mind and things of that nature, but she’s continued to progress. I’m just trying to be there for her.”

White said it’s still a “tough situation.”

“She’s just trying to wrap her mind around everything,” he said. “Kind of a lot going on, but I’m just trying to be there for her and my family, as well.”

White left the team before the Week 2 game against the Seattle Seahawks and returned before the Week 4 game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.