Florida's Kadarius Toney breaks through several South Carolina defenders for touchdown

Florida Gators wide receiver Kadarius Toney showed off his speed and strength Saturday during a game against the South Carolina Gamecocks.

Toney caught a short pass from quarterback Kyle Trask and was able to turn on the jets and run right through several Gamecocks defenders. Toney shrugged off about five opponents on his way to the score.

It was a 57-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter that put the Gators up 38-14. It was Trask’s fourth touchdown pass of the game.

Florida came into the game as the No. 3 team in the nation after putting up an impressive victory against Ole Miss in the first game of the season.

Toney had five catches for 59 yards and a touchdown in the 51-35 victory. He led the Gators in rushing yards with 55 yards on two carries.

It’s a good sign for the Gators who are looking to knock off LSU and Alabama from the top of the SEC.

Florida has not won the SEC Championship since 2008 when Tim Tebow was leading the Gators’ offense. The school has seven SEC championships to its name since the title game started in 1992.