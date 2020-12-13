Florida's Dan Mullen takes dig at Ohio State, Big Ten: 'You seem to get rewarded this year for not playing'

A shoe that was launched 20 yards down the field may very well have ended Florida’s college football playoff campaign but coach Dan Mullen thinks otherwise.

Mullen seemingly took a swipe at Ohio State after the Gators suffered a tough loss to the LSU Tigers on Saturday and with it their chances of getting into the playoffs.

“I don’t have a vote on that, I’m not in the room,” Mullen said when asked about his playoff chances after a possible upset over Alabama in the SEC Championship Game.

“I know we’ve played 10 games so I guess probably the best thing to do would’ve been play less games. Because you seem to get rewarded this year for not playing this year in college football.”

Mullen was likely talking about the Big Ten’s decision this week to advance Ohio State to the title game against Northwestern on Dec. 19, despite not having met the minimum game requirement set at the start of the season.

The Buckeyes, 5-0, had their final game canceled as Michigan dealt with a COVID-19 outbreak. The conference found that Ohio State would have advanced regradles because of the head-to-head against the Indiana Hoosiers (6-1).

“The decision was based on a competitive analysis that determined that Ohio State would have advanced to the Big Ten Football Championship Game based on its undefeated record and head-to-head victory over Indiana regardless of a win or loss against Michigan.”

There have been mixed reviews over the move but Mullen is certainly not a fan of it.

“We have no control over anything but whether or not we win next week, that’s all we can control,” he said. “We win next week, we’re SEC champs. I can’t control more than that.”