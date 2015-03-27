Florida CB Jenkins arrested on marijuana charge

Florida cornerback Janoris Jenkins has been charged with marijuana possession, his third arrest in a year.

A Gainesville police report says an officer spotted the 22-year-old sitting in a parked car, smoking what the officer later found to be a marijuana cigar.

He was charged early Saturday with possession of marijuana less than 20 grams, a misdemeanor. He was released after signing a notice to appear in court May 12.

Jenkins was arrested on the same charge in January, for which he accepted a plea deal and paid $316. He was also arrested in May 2009 during a downtown fight. He signed a deferred prosecution agreement, agreeing to probation and community service.

University officials could not be immediately reached on Saturday for comment.