Florida Atlantic defeats Arkansas State 61-57

Greg Gantt scored 11 points and had a steal with 3 seconds left to seal Florida Atlantic's 61-57 win over Arkansas State on Saturday night.

The Owls (11-6, 4-0 Sun Belt Conference) led 59-57 with 33 seconds left before Raymond Taylor missed a one-and-one free-throw opportunity for them.

The Red Wolves (7-10, 2-2) then took over possession, but Donald Boone, whose 3-pointer had just made it a one-shot game, turned it over to Gantt.

Gantt fed Taylor for a layup for the final margin with 1 second left.

Florida Atlantic scored 15 points off 10 turnovers and had 13 assists.

Arkansas State led 41-34 with 11:47 left before the Owls scored 18 straight. Gantt's three-point play capped the run, putting Florida Atlantic up 52-41 with 6:41 remaining.

Boone led the Red Wolves with 16 points. Martavius Adams and Rashad Allison had 11 points each for Arkansas State.