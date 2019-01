Marc-Andre Fleury made 17 of his 36 saves in 2 win over the Chicago Blackhawks.

Evgeni Malkin had three assists while Chris Kunitz, James Neal and Tyler Kennedy all scored for the Penguins, who have won their past two.

Jonathan Toews and Viktor Stalberg each scored in the third period for the Blackhawks, who had a season-high five-game winning streak snapped. Ray Emery was touched for all three goals on 28 shots.