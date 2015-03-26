Flames sign D Hannan to 1-year contract

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) - The Calgary Flames signed defenseman Scott Hannan to a one-year, $1 million contract on Saturday.

Hannan, a native of British Columbia, split last season between the Colorado Avalanche and Washington Capitals.

"Scott not only brings a wealth of experience to our blue line, but he also brings a great deal of knowledge about the Western Conference in general and our division in particular," Flames general manager Jay Feaster said. "Just as importantly, he has demonstrated his commitment to our organization and his desire to be a part of our team by agreeing to a contract that enables us to fit him under the salary cap."

The gritty, shut down defenseman has 185 points and 430 penalty minutes in 830 NHL games. He has also played 82 playoff games. Hannan was originally selected in the first round of the 1997 draft, No. 23 overall, by San Jose.