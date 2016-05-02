Five-star recruit Demetris Robertson commits to Cal

Sonny Dykes got a late boost to his 2016 Signing Class when five-star recruit Demetris Robertson picked Cal over Notre Dame, home-state Georgia and many others. He had initially committed to Alabama, but he decommitted last spring. The Bears not only lost first-round QB Jared Goff, but also their top six receivers from last year.

Dykes immediately responded to Robertson's announcement by tweeting "Welcome to the Cal Family. We are incredibly fired up to see what the future holds for you here!"

A few days before Signing Day, I spoke to a bunch of college coaches to ask who are the freshmen they thought had the best chance of making a big impact in 2016.

One of the names mentioned was Robertson, a 5-11, 175-pound WR/CB from Savannah, Ga.: "He's gonna be a difference-maker right away I think," one college recruiting coordinator said. "He can be special whether he plays offense or defense."