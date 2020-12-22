First Responder Bowl 2020: Louisiana vs. Texas-San Antonio preview, how to watch & more

The 2020 First Responder Bowl will be played between the Louisiana Ragin Cajuns and the Texas-San Antonio Roadrunners on Dec. 26, 2020. The game will be played at Gerald J. Ford Stadium in Dallas.

It’s the third instance of the First Responder Bowl. The game was previously known as the Heart of Dallas Bowl and the Ticket City Bowl. It’s the first time either team has appeared in the game.

Louisiana was declared a Sun Belt Conference co-champion with Coastal Carolina after the title game was canceled due to the coronavirus flaring up on the Chanticleers team. The Ragin Cajuns’ only loss came to Coastal Carolina this season. Levi Lewis leads the offense. He has 2,128 passing yards and 17 touchdown passes. Elijah Mitchell and Trey Ragas have teamed up on the ground game. Mitchell has recorded 751 rushing yards and seven touchdowns while Ragas has 660 rushing yards and nine touchdowns.

Texas-San Antonio is not a premier team in college football, but it is dangerous. Frank Harris and Sincere McCormick are legitimate threats on offense. Harris has 1,422 passing yards and 10 touchdown passes. McCormick has 1,345 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns on the ground.

The Roadrunners have seven wins this season but haven’t played since Nov. 28.

It’s Texas-San Antonio’s second-ever bowl appearance and first since 2016. Louisiana won the LendingTree Bowl last season.

FIRST RESPONDER BOWL INFO

Sponsor: SERVPRO

Date: December 26

Time (ET): 3:30 pm

TV: ABC

Location: Dallas

Stadium: Gerald J. Ford Stadium

FIRST RESPONDER BOWL RECENT WINNERS

2019: Western Kentucky

2018: Game canceled due to weather