FIFA's Worawi says he will sue over allegations

FIFA executive committee member Worawi Makudi says he will take legal action over allegations that he spent development funds for the sport on land he owns.

Worawi, president of the Football Association of Thailand, said at a press conference Sunday that the allegation that he spent $860,000 in grants on a soccer training facility and a building on land he owned was defamatory.

He said the information was groundless and originated in an anonymous letter sent to the German press.

Worawi earlier this year denied a separate allegation that he sought broadcasting rights for a possible Thailand-England exhibition in return for a vote for England to host the 2014 World Cup.