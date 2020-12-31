Fiesta Bowl 2021: Oregon vs. Iowa State preview, how to watch & more

The Fiesta Bowl will be played between the Oregon Ducks and Iowa State Cyclones on Jan. 2, 2021. The game will be played at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.

The Fiesta Bowl is one of the most prominent bowl games in college football. The game was first played in 1971 and has been played every season since. It will be the third appearance for the Ducks in their history and the first appearance for Iowa State.

Oregon was forced to play a shortened season in the Pac-12 Conference because of the coronavirus pandemic and the conference’s late start. The Ducks ended up as conference champions, upsetting USC in the title game. Tyler Shough has led the offense mostly with 1,480 passing yards and 13 touchdowns. Anthony Brown has also contributed with a few passing touchdowns. Travis Dye leads in rushing yards with 391 and a rushing touchdown this season. Jaylon Redd has 22 catches for 252 yards this season and a touchdown. Dye also has the most touchdown catches with four.

Iowa State has had an interesting season and might have been strongly considered for a College Football Playoff spot if they won the Big 12 title. Brock Purdy has 2,594 passing yards and 18 touchdowns this season. Breece Hall has 1,436 rushing yards and 19 touchdowns this season. Hall is one of the best running backs in the nation. Xavier Hutchinson has 60 catches for 726 yards and four touchdowns.

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE COLLEGE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

Oregon has won two of its last three bowl game appearances. Iowa State has lost its last two of three bowl games.

**

FIESTA BOWL INFO

Sponsor: PlayStation

Date: Jan. 2

Time (ET): 4 p.m.

TV: ESPN

Location: Glendale, Ariz.

Stadium: State Farm Stadium

**

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

FIESTA BOWL RECENT WINNERS

2019: Clemson

2019: LSU

2017: Penn State

2016: Clemson

2016: Ohio State