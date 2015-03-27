Fields, Sanders help UAB rally past UCF 74-69

Dexter Fields scored 19 points, Jamarr Sanders had 18 and Alabama-Birmingham rallied in the final minutes to defeat Central Florida 74-69 on Saturday night.

Aaron Johnson added 11 points and 11 assists for the Blazers (15-5, 5-2 Conference USA).

UCF (14-6, 1-6) lost its sixth straight game after starting the season with 14 consecutive wins. Tom Herzog led the Knights with 20 points and eight rebounds. Marcus Jordan had 15 points and Keith Clanton added 13.

UAB rallied from a 64-59 deficit in the final five minutes, taking a 68-67 lead on a 3-pointer by Fields with 1:33 left in the game. Sanders followed with another 3-pointer with 40 seconds left to make it 71-67 and then hit two free throws 20 seconds later to put the game out of reach.

Ovie Soko finished with 13 points and six rebounds for UAB.