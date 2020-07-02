FedEx asks Washington Redskins to change team name

The Washington Redskins have existed since 1933 -- that may be all coming to an end in 2020.

FedEx Corporation, which bought naming rights to the home of the Redskins, FedEx Field, put out a statement saying that it is requesting a name change. A group of investment firms asked companies like Nike and Pepsi on Wednesday to refuse to do business with the team until a name change happens.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“We have communicated to the team in Washington our request that they change the team name,” FedEx said in a statement.

FedEx CEO Fred Smith is also a minority owner in the Redskins. Redskins owner Dan Snyder once admitted that he would never change the name of the team, but FedEx brings in millions of dollars a year of business, so the request will be difficult to ignore.

Fox 5 DC says that it has reached out to the team, but they have no comment at this time.

There was a report that the Redskins were looking to move to a new stadium in the near future, but their relocation from Landover, Md., where FedEx Field is, to the RFK Stadium in D.C. now hinges on the organization’s willingness to change its name, The Washington Post reported on Wednesday.

The Washington team has been known as the Redskins since 1933, when they changed their name from the Boston Braves to the Boston Redskins. The team then moved to the Washington area in 1937.