Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Washington Redskins
Published

FedEx Field to become coronavirus testing site as Maryland cases top 200

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Loss of taste, smell may be early sign of COVID-19, according to new dataVideo

Loss of taste, smell may be early sign of COVID-19, according to new data

Dr. Nicole Saphier answers coronavirus questions from 'Fox &amp; Friends' viewers.

FedEx Field, the home of the NFL’s Washington Redskins, will become a COVID-19 testing site amid the increase in coronavirus cases in the area, the franchise announced Saturday.

Maryland National Guard was seen in the parking lot outside the stadium setting up tents as the health department in Prince George’s County and the state of Maryland partner to create a screening system for the Landover, Md., site.

ANDREW LUCK STREAMS HIMSELF READING BOOKS TO CHILDREN AMID CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

Equipment is driven by FedEx Field as the National Guard sets up tents to be used for coronavirus testing, Saturday, March 21, 2020, in a parking lot at the NFL football stadium in Landover, Md., outside of Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Equipment is driven by FedEx Field as the National Guard sets up tents to be used for coronavirus testing, Saturday, March 21, 2020, in a parking lot at the NFL football stadium in Landover, Md., outside of Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

“The Prince George’s Health Department and the Maryland Department of Health are designing what will be a limited closed pilot program for screening that we hope to stand-up, by registration only, over the next week,” Prince George’s County executive Angela Alsobrook said in a statement Friday. “The goal for the site is to become a testing location in the future.”

The National Guard said the tents seen outside the stadium were a first step in “larger effort to establish clinics where initial health screenings will be conducted and eventually where onsite testing will take place once that option becomes fully available,” according to FOX 5 DC.

Soldiers with a security unit guard the perimeter as members of the National Guard set up tents to be used for coronavirus testing, Saturday, March 21, 2020, in a parking lot for FedEx Field in Landover, Md., outside of Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Soldiers with a security unit guard the perimeter as members of the National Guard set up tents to be used for coronavirus testing, Saturday, March 21, 2020, in a parking lot for FedEx Field in Landover, Md., outside of Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

PITTSBURGH STEELERS' BEN ROETHLISBERGER STUNS WITH STRANGE APPEARANCE IN VIDEO WARNING ABOUT CORONAVIRUS

Maryland reported 50 more coronavirus cases and three deaths Sunday, according to FOX 5 DC. Most of the cases were reported in Montgomery County. Prince George’s County has 40 cases.

The National Guard sets up tents to be used for coronavirus testing, Saturday, March 21, 2020, in a parking lot for FedEx Field in Landover, Md., outside of Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

The National Guard sets up tents to be used for coronavirus testing, Saturday, March 21, 2020, in a parking lot for FedEx Field in Landover, Md., outside of Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Maryland has at least 200 coronavirus cases.

Ryan Gaydos is a sports reporter for FoxNews.com and FoxBusiness.com. Follow him on Twitter @Gaydos_