Federer wins easily at Basel in 1,500th tour singles match

Playing in his 1,500th tour-level match, Roger Federer needed just 53 minutes to cruise past German qualifier Peter Gojowczyk 6-2, 6-1 Monday at his hometown Swiss Indoors event.

The nine-time Basel champion hit 12 aces in the first-round match to extend his winning streak at St. Jakobhalle to 21 straight matches, and improve his ATP career record to 1,232 wins and 268 losses.

The 38-year-old Swiss is top-seeded this week as he looks to add to his 102 career tour titles.

Federer won the last four times he played the Swiss Indoors — missing the 2016 edition through injury — since a 2013 final loss against Juan Martin del Potro.

He next plays 33rd-ranked Dusan Lajovic or 49th-ranked Radu Albot.