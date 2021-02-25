Expand / Collapse search
Father of Liverpool's Alisson drowns in Brazil lake

Alisson was set to play for the Reds against Sheffield this weekend

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
The father of Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson drowned in a lake near his vacation home in Brazil on Wednesday, police said.

Jose Becker, 57, was swimming near his home in Lavras do Sul when the incident occurred, police told Reuters on Thursday. There was no foul play suspected.

"Liverpool FC is deeply saddened by the tragic death of Alisson Becker’s father, Jose, in Brazil on Wednesday," the English Premier League club said in a statement. "The thoughts of everybody at the club are with Alisson and the Becker family at this incredibly sad and difficult time."

Alisson’s brother, Muriel, is a goalkeeper for Fluminense, which competes in Campeonato Brasileiro Série A.

"Fluminense Football Club deeply regret the passing of Jose Agostinho Becker, father of goalkeepers Muriel and Alisson. We wish all strength to his friends and family," Fluminense wrote on Twitter.

Liverpool is currently in the middle of their English Premier League season and the Round of 16 in the UEFA Champions League. Liverpool lost to Everton on Saturday, 2-0, and beat RB Leipzig 2-0 in the first leg of their Champions League series.

Liverpool's goalkeeper Alisson warms up ahead of the English Premier League soccer match between Leicester City and Liverpool at the King Power Stadium in Leicester, England, Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021. (Michael Regan/Pool Photo via AP)

Liverpool is set to play Sheffield United on Sunday. Allison was in goal during the Everton loss. It’s unclear whether he will play this weekend.

