Father of Argentinian soccer player Emiliano Sala dies of heart attack months after son's fatal plane crash

The father of Argentinian soccer player Emiliano Sala has died just months after his son was killed in a plane crash in the English Channel.

Horacio Sala, 58, died at his home in Progreso in Argentina’s Santa Fe province after suffering a heart attack Friday morning, local media reported.

Progreso Mayor Julio Muller confirmed the death on La Red radio station, saying that paramedics rushed to the home but were unable to save him.

“2019 doesn’t let up in shocking us with news in this town,” he said. “At 5 o’clock this morning, a lady, his wife, rang me and she was very upset. The doctors were there but when I arrived at their home, he had already died.”

Horacio Sala’s death comes four months after his 28-year-old son Emiliano was killed when the Piper Malibu N264DB plane carrying him and pilot David Ibbotson to Cardiff from France crashed into the English Channel.

He was traveling from Nantes after signing a record club transfer with the Welsh capital city’s Premier League Club.

His body was recovered from the wreckage of the plane after a two-week agonizing search. The body of Ibbotson has not been found.

In a statement, Cardiff City said the club offered its “deepest condolences” to the Sala’s family and friends.

‘They are very much in the thoughts of us all at this difficult time,” a spokesman said, according to BBC News.

Horacio Sala told the BBC two weeks ago that he hoped the investigation into his son’s death continued because he wanted “justice be done” for his son.

“That is all I can ask,” he said.

Muller told La Red on Friday that Horacio Sala never got over his son’s death.