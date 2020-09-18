Fans fight in stands during Browns game despite coronavirus safety restrictions

While the Battle of Ohio took place between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals at FirstEnergy Stadium on Thursday night, there was a skirmish in the stands.

The Browns only allowed 6,000 fans in attendance for the game, but it didn’t stop from those in attendance from starting a fight amid the restrictions in place due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Video posted to social media showed the brawl break out during the game. While the gloves came off, it appeared the masks stayed on.

The Browns won the matchup, 35-30.

Cleveland quarterback Baker Mayfield finished 16-for-23 with 219 passing yards, two touchdown passes and one interception.

Nick Chubb had 124 rushing yards on 22 carries and two touchdowns. Kareem Hunt added 86 yards on the ground on 10 carries. Odell Beckham Jr. led the way with four catches for 74 yards.

Joe Burrow would toss his first-career touchdown pass in the second quarter – a 23-yard touchdown pass to C.J. Uzomah. He would throw his second to Mike Thomas in the fourth quarter. A third touchdown pass came toward the end of the fourth quarter to Tyler Boyd.

The rookie had his first 300-yard passing yard game. He finished with 316 passing yards. He was 37-for-61.

Cleveland moved to 1-1 on the season. The Bengals fell to 0-2 on the season.