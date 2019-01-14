Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

NFL
Published

Chicago fans fail to complete Cody Parkey field goal challenge

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Chicago Bears' Cody Parkey after missing potential game-winning field goal: 'I feel terrible'Video

Chicago Bears' Cody Parkey after missing potential game-winning field goal: 'I feel terrible'

Chicago Bears kicker Cody Parkey was relentlessly booed as he walked off Soldier Field after missing the potential game-winning field goal to send the team into the next round of the playoffs.

It turns out kicking a field goal is hard.

A Chicago brewery’s challenge to fans to make a 43-yard field goal in the wake of Chicago Bears kicker Cody Parkey’s epic playoff miss was heard -- but not answered.

Not one fan of the 101 who tried Saturday made a field goal during Goose Island Beer Company’s challenge. Fans came dressed in all sorts of gear, battling the cold and the snow, but were unable to get a ball through the uprights. Many had trouble simply staying on their feet.

CHICAGO BEARS' CODY PARKEY FINDS SUPPORT IN BREWERY: 'COME OUT AND PROVE US WRONG'

The beer company's challenge came as a defense of Parkey after he missed a potential game-winning field goal against the Philadelphia Eagles. The brewery said any fan who made the kick would receive free beer for a year.

But since no one won, the brewery decided to donate $20,000 to a charity of Parkey’s choosing, according to ESPN.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“I would say that Chicago Bears fans were in need of therapy and we held a successful session. There are a lot of smiles around the streets right now,” Goose Island President Todd Ahsmann told ESPN. “It was really cool to see Chicagoans just being lighthearted about everything.”

Ryan Gaydos is an editor for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @GaydosFNC.