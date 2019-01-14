Chicago fans fail to complete Cody Parkey field goal challenge

It turns out kicking a field goal is hard.

A Chicago brewery’s challenge to fans to make a 43-yard field goal in the wake of Chicago Bears kicker Cody Parkey’s epic playoff miss was heard -- but not answered.

Not one fan of the 101 who tried Saturday made a field goal during Goose Island Beer Company’s challenge. Fans came dressed in all sorts of gear, battling the cold and the snow, but were unable to get a ball through the uprights. Many had trouble simply staying on their feet.

The beer company's challenge came as a defense of Parkey after he missed a potential game-winning field goal against the Philadelphia Eagles. The brewery said any fan who made the kick would receive free beer for a year.

But since no one won, the brewery decided to donate $20,000 to a charity of Parkey’s choosing, according to ESPN.

“I would say that Chicago Bears fans were in need of therapy and we held a successful session. There are a lot of smiles around the streets right now,” Goose Island President Todd Ahsmann told ESPN. “It was really cool to see Chicagoans just being lighthearted about everything.”