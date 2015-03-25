Fans determining pre-season race format at Daytona

Race fans will have a lot to say about next month's Sprint Cup Series pre-season event at Daytona International Speedway.

Officials from NASCAR and Sprint announced on Monday that a fan vote will determine the race format for the Feb. 16 Sprint Unlimited at Daytona -- formerly known as the Budweiser Shootout. Fans will be able to vote on the number of laps in each of the three segments, the type of pit stop a team makes after the first segment and how many cars will be eliminated after the second round.

Fans can vote on NASCAR's new mobile app, NASCAR Mobile '13, or at NASCAR.com/SprintUnlimited. The voting window for the race will close on Feb. 13.

With the pre-season, non-points race at Daytona a total of 75 laps, fans can determine the length of the three segments by choosing 40 laps, 20 laps, 15 laps; 35, 30, 10 or 30, 25, 20. The choices for team pit stop include: no pit stop, two-tire change or four-tire change. The selections for the number of cars elimination after the second segment are: none, two, four or six.

Fans will also be able to vote on the design of the firesuit to be worn by Miss Sprint Cup in Daytona's Victory Lane.

Fans will not be able to decide the number of competitors in the race. Twenty- two drivers are eligible for the event. Those eligible are pole winners during the 2012 Sprint Cup season or past champions of the pre-season race at Daytona.