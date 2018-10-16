Fan who threw beer on Kansas City Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill should be prosecuted, agent says

The 21-year-old Massachusetts man identified as having thrown a beer at Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill on Sunday should be prosecuted, Hill's agent said.

Drew Rosenhaus, who represents dozens of NFL players, told ESPN on Monday he was talking to league officials and the players union about legal options after the beer brouhaha during the Chiefs 43-40 loss to the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Mass. The man who tossed the beverage was identified by Gillette Stadium authorities.

“That type of behavior is unacceptable,” Rosenhaus said. “Players have to be protected. We want that fan to be prosecuted.”

Hill caught a pass and sped to the end zone to bring the Chiefs within an extra point of a tie score with about three minutes to play in the fourth quarter -- but Hill was met with middle fingers and a flying beverage to the face upon entering the back of the end zone.

The 24-year-old Chiefs star said he talked to coach Andy Reid after the play.

“My coach [Andy Reid] told me, 'Don't get emotional. Don't get mad about it, because it comes with the territory,’” Hill told reporters after the game, according to Boston.com. “I'm not mad at all.”

The Patriots on Monday identified the person accused of tossing beer onto Hill and banned them from the stadium, the team said in a statement. The matter was turned over to Foxboro police.

“Gillette Stadium security has identified the fan who violated the fan code of conduct by tossing beer onto a player during the game last night. The matter has been turned over to local law enforcement and the fan will be sent a letter of disinvite to all future events at Gillette Stadium,” the statement said.

The man was only identified as a 21-year-old male from Mansfield, according to CBS Boston. He’s expected to appear in Wrentham District Court sometime in the near future to face two misdemeanor charges, Boston.com reported.