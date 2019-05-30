Fan tries his hardest to snag foul ball during Oakland Athletics game

Catching a foul ball is one simple pleasure a fan can have at a baseball game and one man tried his hardest to grab one that was hit toward him at an Oakland Athletics game Wednesday.

Los Angeles Angels outfielder Cesar Puello hit a ball foul and out of play in the first inning, with one fan making a desperate attempt for the souvenir.

AOC MEMORIAL DAY VIDEO CONTROVERSY CAUSES MINOR LEAGUE TEAM TO LOSE SPONSORSHIP

The ball kept rolling and the fan climbed over four rows of seats, threw his glove down and then tried to swim over an additional three rows to reach out and try to swipe the ball.

Unfortunately, the ball rolled out of the man’s reach and another woman ended up getting the ball.

FOUL BALL OFF BAT OF CUBS PLAYER ALBERT ALMORA JR. STRIKES CHILD; PLAY BRIEFLY HALTED

Puello then connected on a two-run single to give the Angels an early lead.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Los Angeles ended up winning the game, 12-7.