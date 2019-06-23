Fan struck in head by foul ball at Dodger Stadium, rushed to hospital

A woman was hospitalized Sunday after she was struck in the head by a foul ball off the bat of Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Cody Bellinger at Dodger Stadium.

The unidentified woman was sitting four rows from the field down the first base line Sunday, just beyond protective netting that extends to the end of the visiting dugout. She was hit by a sharp line drive by Bellinger during the first inning of the Dodgers game against the Colorado Rockies.

Bellinger checked on the woman between innings and she initially stayed in her seat and was given an ice pack. However, she left about 15 minutes later for further attention.

A first-aid person who treated the woman told The Associated Press that the fan was rushed to a nearby hospital for precautionary tests, but was alert and answering questions.

A 79-year-old woman died last August after she was struck in the head by a foul ball at Dodger Stadium. Her death did not receive public notice until this past February, when ESPN obtained a Los Angeles County coroner's report into the woman's death.

All 30 major league stadiums expanded protective netting to at least the far ends of the dugouts at the start of the 2018 season after several fans were injured by foul balls two years ago.

Fan safety has received further scrutiny after a young girl was struck by a foul ball in Houston during a game on May 29. The Chicago White Sox and Washington Nationals recently announced that they will extend their netting to the foul poles, and Major League Baseball has come under pressure to require all clubs to make the same change.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.