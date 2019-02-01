Fan gets Rams Super Bowl champions tattoo before big game, says he ‘just had a feeling': report

A Los Angeles Rams fan reportedly believed in his team so much that he got a tattoo anticipating their future as Super Bowl LIII champs.

Kenneth Dunham, who’s supported the team since he was a kid, decided to get the ink several months back, saying he “just had a feeling” the Rams would be victorious, he told Fox 10 Phoenix. He reportedly also had some encouragement from his co-workers.

“I had picked the Rams to win the Super Bowl in June of last year, and I pinned that tweet, but, through some co-workers at work, you know, they were saying if you are so confident, you need to tattoo that on your arm,” Dunham explained.

Someone who worked with the loyal fan also fronted the money for the tattoo, but apparently wasn’t as optimistic, according to Fox 10.

“He thought it would be a train wreck throughout the season so he was just excited to see how it would turn out,” Dunham said.

When the Rams take on the New England Patriots at Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday, Dunham plans to be set up at home, “sitting in our same seats” and doing exactly what they always do.

“We're very superstitious,” he said. “You know, we have our whole little routine mapped out. Not changing a thing, no.”

And while Dunham has already projected that his team will score the coveted Vince Lombardi trophy, he further shared a further prediction with Fox 10 -- that his Rams will top the Patriots with a field goal at the end of the game.

Fox News' Jennifer Earl contributed to this report.