Family of Dodgers' Andrew Toles found 'relief' in arrest, seeks help for outfielder: 'We need to bring him home'

The family of Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Andrew Toles is seeking help after he was arrested in Florida last week when he was found sleeping behind an airport and refused requests to leave.

As Toles’ mug shot was shared and retweeted across the endless spectrum of the Internet, his sister, Morgan, told USA Today in a story published Monday that her family felt “relief.”

DODGERS' ANDREW TOLES ARRESTED FOR TRESPASSING AT FLORIDA AIRPORT: REPORT

“It’s really crazy to say, but the mug shot, really, was the best thing ever,” she told the newspaper. “We didn’t know whether he was dead or alive.”

Morgan Toles detailed to USA Today that she and her family have been seeking help for the Major Leaguer for more than a year. Her brother, who is still on the Dodgers’ restricted list, has been in and out of jail and keeps moving from city to city. His sister said last week’s arrest was the first time it was public.

According to the report, a similar incident occurred in Kentucky about two weeks ago and he was in a Hong Kong prison for a month during the winter, for allegedly stealing food at a gas station. Morgan Toles needed assistance from the U.S. Embassy to get him out.

“The last time I saw my brother, I don’t even know,” Morgan Toles told USA Today. “I haven’t heard his voice in, Lord knows how long. The only difference in my brother and the homeless walking the streets in LA is that he made money. That’s it. We want to help him so badly. We are doing everything we can.”

ROCKIES GM SUPPORTS DESMOND'S DECISION TO SKIP '20 SEASON

Andrew Toles’ father, Alvin, also expressed some helplessness in the situation.

“You cry every day, you pray every day,” Alvin Toles said. “It’s a relief that you know he’s alive. And now there’s no need to hide anything. Everyone now knows he has a mental illness.

“Maybe this is how God meant for this to end. Now people know. People are reaching out and asking how to help.

“We just need to find him. We need to bring him home. But he keeps running. He’s in this state of paranoia. He’s running from people. He just keeps running like someone is after him.”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Toles, 28, was diagnosed with bipolar disorder and schizophrenia earlier this year, according to USA Today. His family has kept his secret and his whereabouts quiet. When the Dodgers placed him on the restricted list, the team told reporters it was for “personal reasons.”

His family is seeking guardianship over him.