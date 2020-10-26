Falcons' Todd Gurley wasn't trying to score go-ahead TD vs. Lions: 'I was mad as hell'

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley gave the team a lead late in Sunday's game when he ran for a 10-yard touchdown to go up by six points with 1:12 remaining in the game.

But the touchdown came into question because it left some time on the clock for the Detroit Lions to run down the field and potentially score. If Gurley stopped short of the goal line, Atlanta could have wasted more time and kicked a field goal to win the game being that they were only down two points.

Instead, the Gurley touchdown did what Atlanta feared. Matthew Stafford got the team down and threw an 11-yard touchdown pass to T.J. Hockenson with Matt Prater’s extra point winning the game.

Gurley remarked on his mindset when he scored the touchdown after the game.

“I was mad as hell. I was trying not to,” he told reporters. “My momentum took me in. It’s kind of crazy. The last time I played Detroit, I went down. This time, I end up scoring. It’s like what goes around comes around. It’s just one of those unfortunate situations. I’ve been in plenty of those situations since my rookie year – about six or seven. I’ve always gotten down. It’s an unfortunate one right there.”

Gurley said he was concerned the Lions would come back to score.

“I mean, that’s the point of going down. Just not putting the ball in the hands of – especially someone like Matthew Stafford. He’s known for comebacks. Once again, he showed why he’s an elite quarterback in this league. It didn’t matter. For me it’s like, yeah, the defense has to stop them but it’s my job of just going down. Not putting the matter in anyone else’s hands. It’s just taking responsibility. So, you take that and take it on the chin, keep my head high and just come back, Carolina game being ready on Thursday and just try to get a win,” he said.

Atlanta dropped to 1-6 with the 23-22 loss to the Lions. Detroit moved to 3-3.