Falcons making superstar Julio Jones available in a trade: report

One of the greatest players in Atlanta Falcons' history could be on the move before the 2021 NFL season begins.

According to multiple reports, the Falcons are making superstar wide receiver Julio Jones available in a trade. Jones, the sixth overall pick in the 2011 NFL Draft, is a seven-time Pro Bowler and two-time first-team All-Pro selection. He’s easily been one of the best wideouts since entering the league.

The NFL Network reported a trade cannot happen before June 1 due to salary cap reasons.

Last season, Jones only had 51 catches for 771 yards after playing just nine games due to injuries. The last time Jones had under 1,394 yards was in 2013, which was another injury-ridden season.

Atlanta currently has less than a million in cap space, Over the Cap reported. The Falcons need to do a lot of maneuvering with money because they won’t be able to pay their entire 2021 rookie class. This upcoming season, Jones, 32, has a cap hit of $23 million.

The MMQB reported that the Falcons are seeking a first-round pick for Jones.

It only makes sense for the Falcons to move on from the 32-year-old wide receiver, especially since they have a superstar in the making at wideout in Calvin Ridley. And with the No. 4 overall pick, there’s a chance the Falcons take Florida tight end Kyle Pitts to bolster their offensive skill positions.