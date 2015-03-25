Falcons' Ryan leads NFC Players of the Week

New York, NY (SportsNetwork.com) - Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan was named NFC Offensive Player of the Week for Week 7.

Ryan completed 20-of-26 passes for 272 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions in Sunday's 31-23 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. His 148.4 QB rating was a career high and the highest by any quarterback in the NFL this season.

This is the fourth time in Ryan's career he has won the weekly award, tying him with quarterback Michael Vick and running back Gerald Riggs for most in franchise history.

Cowboys linebacker Sean Lee took home the defensive honor after collecting a game-high 11 tackles and an interception in Dallas' 17-3 win over the rival Philadelphia Eagles. Five of his 11 tackles came two yards from the line of scrimmage or behind, including a three-yard tackle for loss.

With Lee leading the way, Dallas became the first road team since 1984 to hold a team averaging at least 27 points per game this late into the season to a field goal or less.

San Francisco punter Andy Lee won Special Teams Player of the Week when three of his six punts buried the Tennessee Titans inside their own 20 in Sunday's 31-17 49ers' win. He averaged 43.5 net yards per punt, which was the highest of any NFC player for Week 7.

Lee is the first player in franchise history to win the award three times.