Falcons RB Todd Gurley says Deion Sanders 'hating on me' over choosing No. 21 jersey

Falcons newly acquired running back Todd Gurley announced that he’ll wear No. 21 in Atlanta.

Gurley, who previously wore No. 30 for the Los Angeles Rams, said in an interview on Friday with 92.9 The Game that Falcons legend Deion Sanders reached out to him, and tried convincing him to not wear the number he previously wore for the franchise.

“Prime was hating on me,” Gurley said. “He told me don’t wear it… If I was Prime, I wouldn’t want nobody be wearing my number either.”

It’s odd that Sanders reached out to Gurley about wearing the No. 21 jersey because other players have worn the number since Sanders left the Falcons after the 1993 season.

Cornerback Desmond Trufant wore it for the last seven years, and the number was also worn by Eric Metcalf, Elijah Williams, Darrien Gordon, Juran Bolden, DeAngelo Hall and Chris Owens.