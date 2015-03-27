Falcons place TE Tommy Gallarda on injured reserve, sign Toone, Coffman to active roster

The Atlanta Falcons placed tight end Tommy Gallarda on injured reserve Tuesday and signed wide receiver Tim Toone and tight end Chase Coffman to their active roster.

The team also signed tight end Andrew Szczerba to the practice squad.

The moves came a day after Atlanta released defensive end Ray Edwards.

Toone, a 2010 seventh-round draft pick by Detroit, joined the Falcons in the offseason as a free agent. He didn't make the active roster to open the season but had three receptions, including a 39-yard touchdown catch, in the preseason.

Coffman opened this season on Atlanta's practice squad.

Gallarda, a strong blocker, was a backup in all nine games this season. He hurt his shoulder in Sunday's loss in New Orleans.