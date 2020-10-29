Falcons' Matt Ryan specifically tells Todd Gurley to avoid touchdown in loss to Lions, video reveals

Atlanta Falcons star Matt Ryan told running back Todd Gurley to run the clock out and avoid a touchdown in Sunday’s game against the Detroit Lions before he did the opposite.

Video from the game was released Wednesday. A mic heard Ryan tell the veteran running back to go down before the goal line.

“Hey, don’t score. Don’t score. Don’t score. Get the first. Get the first. Get down,” Ryan told Gurley.

Gurley responded: “Yeah, I wouldn’t right there.”

Gurley accidentally scored with about a minute left on the clock. The Lions would have enough time to come down the field and score a touchdown with Matt Prater kicking the extra point and sealing the game for Detroit.

Gurley remarked on his mindset when he scored the touchdown after the game.

“I was mad as hell. I was trying not to,” he told reporters. “My momentum took me in. It’s kind of crazy. The last time I played Detroit, I went down. This time, I end up scoring. It’s like what goes around comes around. It’s just one of those unfortunate situations. I’ve been in plenty of those situations since my rookie year – about six or seven. I’ve always gotten down. It’s an unfortunate one right there.”

Gurley even said he was concerned the Lions would come back to score.

“I mean, that’s the point of going down. Just not putting the ball in the hands of – especially someone like Matthew Stafford. He’s known for comebacks. Once again, he showed why he’s an elite quarterback in this league. It didn’t matter. For me it’s like, yeah, the defense has to stop them but it’s my job of just going down. Not putting the matter in anyone else’s hands. It’s just taking responsibility. So, you take that and take it on the chin, keep my head high and just come back, Carolina game being ready on Thursday and just try to get a win,” he said.