Falcons' Keith Smith reveals just how much he eats Chipotle

Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith revealed Thursday one of his go-to meals that he apparently eats every single day.

Smith shared his vice in an interview on the Endless Hustle Podcast. He said he goes to Chipotle about four or five times a day and orders the same thing off the menu each time.

“You probably won't believe it, but most people who know me know that it's legit,” Smith said. “I actually eat Chipotle about four or five times a day," Smith said. "Like this is not a joke. Like four or five times a day I got my bowl. Same thing every time ... I get chicken and then I get the side of rice and then a side of beans.”

Why Chipotle over something like Moe’s or Bubbakoo’s? It’s all about consistency for Smith.

“You know what you going to get,” he said.

Smith, who is in his second season with the Falcons, has touched on his love for Chipotle before. CBS Sports noted that he expressed his love for the eatery in a Valentine’s Day Instagram post in 2017.

“Happy Valentines Day from me and mine. Babygirl been here by my side for going on 7 years now. I love you so much and appreciate all you've done for me. If you know me you know my other half. You took my daughter in as if she was your own, kept her fed. Thru all the pain and hurt we had to endure with all these "ecoli" RUMORS. NOTHING can break us NOTHING. I look forward to the years of happiness ahead,” he wrote while holding a burrito bowl.