Atlanta Falcons' Kaleb McGary has interesting way to describe knee injury

Atlanta Falcons rookie offensive lineman Kaleb McGary left Sunday night’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles with a knee injury -- and while the play may have been gruesome enough, McGary's description of the injury was even more stomach-churning.

“It was a knee thing and I was nervous at first,” McGary told WSB-TV. “That snap, crackle, pop is never a good thing. ... If I sat out the rest of the game, that’s admitting defeat and I was letting my teammates down. I never wanna let my brothers down.”

McGary injured his knee in the second quarter but was able to return in the fourth quarter.

The Falcons outlasted the Eagles to pick up the win, 24-20.

It’s unclear whether McGary could miss time due to the injury going forward. Atlanta is already without rookie offensive lineman Chris Lindstrom, who had to have foot surgery.