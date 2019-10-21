Falcons' Devonta Freeman ejected for throwing punch at Rams' Aaron Donald, sparking kerfuffle

Atlanta Falcons running back Devonta Freeman and Los Angeles Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald got into a scuffle in the third quarter of their matchup Sunday as tensions between the teams boiled over.

The incident began with Freeman going after Donald following an interception from Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan. Donald responded by grabbing Freeman’s jersey, appearing to lift him in the air.

In a bid to stop the brawl from getting worse, an official got involved, tackling Freeman.

LOS ANGELES RAMS' TODD GURLEY MAKES OVER-THE-SHOULDER CATCH IN RETURN FROM INJURY

Freeman was ejected after the altercation for throwing a punch at Donald.

But the spat between the players sparked a wider brawl in which players from both teams started pushing and shoving.

Donald and Falcons defensive lineman Takk McKinley were flagged for unnecessary roughness during the fracas.

DALLAS COWBOYS HAVE OWNED PHILADELPHIA EAGLES SINCE DOUG PEDERSON BECAME THEIR COACH

It wasn’t clear why the 5-foot-8, 206-pound Freeman wanted to fight the 6-foot-1, 280-pound Donald.

Los Angeles picked up the win in blowout fashion, 37-10. Donald recorded one sack and one tackle for a loss and Rams quarterback Jared Goff had three touchdowns in the game.

Freeman had 19 rushing yards on seven carries and two catches for six yards for the Falcons.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The Rams move to 4-3 with the win while the Falcons drop to 1-6.