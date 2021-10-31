Expand / Collapse search
Atlanta Falcons
Published

Falcons' Calvin Ridley stepping away from football to focus on mental health

Calvin Ridley was going to bear the brunt of the targets on the Falcons offense this season

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley said Sunday he was taking time away from football to deal with some mental health issues.

Ridley, 26, returned to the team last week against the Miami Dolphins. It was his first game with the team since Week 4’s loss to the Washington Football Team. He had four catches for 46 yards and a touchdown. For Sunday’s game against the Carolina Panthers, he was ruled out.

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley celebrates scoring a touchdown with Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan, during the first half against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley celebrates scoring a touchdown with Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan, during the first half against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Florida. (AP Photo/Hans Deryk)

"These past few weeks have been very challenging and as much as I’d like to be on the field competing with my teammates, I need to step away from football at this time and focus on my mental wellbeing. This will help me be the best version of myself now and in the future," he said in a statement.

"I want to thank my teammates, the entire Atlanta Falcons organization, our great fans, my friends, and my family for all of their support at this time."

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley makes a diving touchdown reception in front of Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive back Ross Cockrell during the second half in Tampa, Florida, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021.

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley makes a diving touchdown reception in front of Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive back Ross Cockrell during the second half in Tampa, Florida, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio, File)

Atlanta selected Ridley with the No. 26 pick of the 2018 NFL Draft after a stellar collegiate career at Alabama.

He quickly became a major part of the offseason next to Julio Jones. He had the best season of his career in 2020 when he caught 90 balls for 1,374 yards and nine touchdowns.

New Orleans Saints free safety Marcus Williams hits Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley during the second half Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Atlanta.

New Orleans Saints free safety Marcus Williams hits Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley during the second half Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

He was supposed to be among the top players for the Falcons in 2021 after Jones was traded. In five games, he recorded 31 catches for 281 yards and two touchdowns.

Ryan Gaydos is the Sports Editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Ryan Gaydos on Twitter @Gaydos_ and if you got a tip you can email Ryan at Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com