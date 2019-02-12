Fairfax accuser also says she was raped by former NBA player Corey Maggette

Meredith Watson, one of the women who accused Virginia's Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax of sexual assault, claimed she was also raped by former NBA player while they were students at Duke University 20 years ago, The New York Times reported.

Watson reportedly told Duke officials at the time of the alleged assault by Corey Maggette but said the university did not act on her complaint.

Maggette, 39, played for the NBA until 2013 and currently works as a television analyst for Fox Sports. He attended Duke for one year in 1998. In a statement released Monday evening, Maggette denied the allegations. A spokesman for Fox Sports West said they are looking into the matter.

Watson's lawyer told the Times that she was raped during her sophomore year by a Duke basketball player but did not name the player. The lawyer, Nancy Erika Smith, said Watson told a dean at the university about the assault but the unnamed university official “discouraged her from pursuing the claim further.”



R. Stanton Jones, Watson's childhood friend, confirmed that she told him about the alleged rape during summer 2001. Additionally, a spokesman for Watson provided the Times with Facebook messages between her and a friend from March 2017. In the messages, Watson expressed disgust over an article about Fairfax who had already announced his campaign run for lieutenant governor.

“You know I didn’t report it after how the university responded when I reported Corey Maggette,” Watson told the friend when asked whether she reported the alleged rape by Fairfax.