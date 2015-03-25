Fabregas leads Barca past Real Betis

Seville, Spain (SportsNetwork.com) - Cesc Fabregas netted a second-half double on Sunday as Barcelona rolled to a comfortable 4-1 victory over Real Betis at the Benito Villamarin.

Coming off a 3-1 victory over Italian side AC Milan on Wednesday in the Champions League, the defending Spanish champions started quickly as Neymar found the back of the net in the 34th minute and Pedro doubled the Catalans' lead two minutes later.

After the intermission, Barcelona kept the pressure up as Fabregas scored his first of the day three minutes past the hour mark before completing his brace in the 79th minute.

Betis pulled one back through a Jorge Molina penalty in stoppage time, but it was too little, too late as Barcelona held on to claim the points.

The result sees the Catalans go three points clear at the top of La Liga with 37 points, while Betis falls to the foot of the table with nine points from 13 matches.

Elsewhere in La Liga on Sunday, Sevilla found the back of the net twice in the first 10 minutes en route to a 3-1 victory over 10-man Espanyol at the Estadi Cornella-El Prat.

Sevilla took a quick lead just three minutes in through a goal from Federico Fazio and Vitolo doubled the advantage in the 10th minute of play for the visitors.

Sergio Garcia pulled one back for the hosts in the 23rd minute, but Sevilla made it a 3-1 advantage when Carlos Bacca scored two minutes before the hour mark.

Sofiane Feghouli's goal 14 minutes from time rescued a point for Valencia in a 2-2 draw against Real Valladolid at the Mestalla. Javi Guerra opened the scoring for Valladolid nine minutes in, but it was canceled out 20 minutes later by a goal from Dorlan Pabon.

Gilberto Garcia gave the visitors a 2-1 lead five minutes into the second half, but they couldn't hold on as Feghouli found the net in the 76th minute to force a share of the spoils.

Ikechukwu Uche rescued a point for Villarreal on Sunday as the club earned a hard-fought 1-1 draw against Atletico Madrid. Atletico opened the scoring just two minutes in via a Mario Martinez own goal, but couldn't retain their advantage as Uche's goal gave Villarreal an important point.