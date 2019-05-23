Fab Five could reunite thanks to Michigan's hiring of Juwan Howard, Jalen Rose says

Michigan hiring Juwan Howard to be its next men’s basketball coach could end the feud between members of the iconic Fab Five team, Jalen Rose said Thursday.

Rose, who was a member of the Fab Five squad along with Howard, Chris Webber, Jimmy King and Ray Jackson, told ESPN’s “Get Up” it would end any dispute among the players.

“It squashes any drama or any beef because we’re not going to bring that to Ann Arbor’s campus with Juwan Howard as our head coach,” Rose said. “The one thing that we both know is his success turning around the University of Michigan is first and foremost about him and about the players that he’s going to influence. Then it’s about us being there to support him, not being drama, not being splintered, not giving any indication of dysfunction.”

Rose said Howard’s hiring would bring the Fab Five members back together.

“There will not be any disrespect to the program, there will not be any sideshows, there will not be any friction among the Fab Five. We’re about to all come together like Voltron and make sure we do what we gotta do to put us back on top of the map,” he said.

Webber also threw his support toward Howard during the NBA on TNT’s broadcast of the playoff game between the Milwaukee Bucks and Toronto Raptors last week, according to the Detroit Free Press.

“It would be great for the whole university, bring everyone back together,” Webber said.

The Fab Five team was considered one of the best recruiting classes in college basketball history. The team appeared in two men’s basketball national championship games, but lost in both.

The relationship among the players fractured due to Webber’s relationship with a former booster. The NCAA vacated all of the school’s wins from the 1991-92 and the 1992-93 seasons. Webber also chose not to be a part of the ESPN documentary on the Fab Five, which aired in 2011.

Since then, Webber has made a return to the university and said he would like to have a reunion with his former teammates.