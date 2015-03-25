FA marks anniversary of Muamba's collapse by making 900 defibrillators available to clubs

England's soccer federation has made 900 defibrillators available to non-league and women's top-level clubs across the country to mark the anniversary of Fabrice Muamba's on-field cardiac arrest Monday by making.

Muamba survived even though his heart stopped beating on its own for 78 minutes following his collapse while playing for Bolton in an FA Cup match against Tottenham at White Hart Lane.

A year later, the Football Association has launched a $1.8 million initiative in conjunction with the British Heart Foundation that will create " life-savers by giving players, staff and fans access to the equipment and information," including advice on hands-only resuscitation techniques.

Muamba was forced to retire five months after the heart attack and his story has touched the soccer world. "Last year today my world nearly ended today i'm alive and loving life," Muamba said on Twitter.