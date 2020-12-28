Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott has this to say about having a chance to win NFC East crown

The Dallas Cowboys still have an opportunity to win the NFC East heading into the final week of the regular season.

Despite losing starting quarterback Dak Prescott to a season-ending injury in Week 5 against the New York Giants, the Cowboys managed to rally around backup Andy Dalton, and they’ve won three-straight games, which has put them in a position to steal the division crown away from the Washington Football Team.

Coming off a 37-17 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 16, Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott shared his thoughts with Sports Illustrated about the unusual 2020 NFL season.

"I mean, it’s a little weird—but this is a weird-a-- year," Elliott told Sports Illustrated from the Cowboys locker room late Sunday. "Like, if there was a year, this would be the year. So we’re gonna get back to work and get ready to do everything we can to go win next week, so we can have a chance at winning this division."

The Cowboys will take on the Giants for a second time next Sunday.

Back in Week 5, Dallas came away with a 37-34 win over the Giants. Elliott had 19 carries for 91 yards and two scores, and rookie wideout CeeDee Lamb had eight receptions for 124 yards for the Cowboys.

In Week 17, The Cowboys need to win, and they need some help from the Eagles in order to claim the division crown. If Dallas comes away with a victory over the Giants, and if the Eagles manage to upset division-leading Washington, Dallas will host a playoff game in the NFC playoffs.