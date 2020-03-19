Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

New York Yankees
Published

Ex-Yankees pitcher Phil Hughes, 33, invited to Old Timers' Day

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for March 19Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for March 19

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Phil Hughes, who retired from baseball in 2018, appeared shocked when he received an invite from the New York Yankees Wednesday to Old Timers’ Day.

Hughes, who is only 33, was asked to be in the organization’s annual event, which is reserved for retired players who were on the team. However, not everyone steps away from baseball so young.

REDS' EMPLOYEE IN ARIZONA TESTS POSITIVE FOR CORONAVIRUS

Hughes tweeted a picture of the letter from the Yankees.

The Yankees drafted Hughes in the first round of the 2004 MLB Draft and he made his debut at 20 years old against the Toronto Blue Jays in 2007.

TOM BRADY'S PATRIOTS DEPARTURE ANOTHER GUT PUNCH TO BOSTON SPORTS FANS

Hughes pitched for New York from 2007 to 2013, making one All-Star appearance. With the Yankees, he recorded a 4.53 ERA and 656 strikeouts.

He then joined the Minnesota Twins prior to the 2014 season and pitched for them until the middle of 2018, when he was traded to the San Diego Padres.

Hughes pitched in 16 games for the Padres before calling it quits.

Phil Hughes made his major league debut in 2007. (Photo by Linda Cataffo/NY Daily News Archive via Getty Images)

Phil Hughes made his major league debut in 2007. (Photo by Linda Cataffo/NY Daily News Archive via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Since retiring, he has started his own YouTube page showing himself opening up baseball, football and basketball trading cards, among other things. His page has garnered more than 28,000 subscribers and more than 100 videos.

Ryan Gaydos is a sports reporter for FoxNews.com and FoxBusiness.com. Follow him on Twitter @Gaydos_