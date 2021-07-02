Ex-Seahawks, Seminoles WR Tamorrion Terry indicted on 2018 murder charge

Former Florida State wide receiver Tamorrion Terry wasn’t selected during the 2021 NFL Draft back in April. He ultimately signed with the Seattle Seahawks as an undrafted free agent, but many had wondered what kept 6-foot-3, 207-pound receiver from getting taken.

Then on Wednesday, the Seahawks abruptly released the talented pass-catcher, once again leaving us wondering what went wrong. Well, we finally have our answer. Less than 24 hours after his release, we have learned Terry is one of 11 defendants named in a grand jury indictment regarding a 21-year-old woman who was murdered back in 2018.

Za’Qavis Smith was killed during a gang-related shooting in Ashburn, Georgia on June 30, 2018.

According to David Hale with ESPN, Terry is expected to turn himself in to authorities, has been cooperative throughout the investigation and will continue to be so. The former Seminole is confident that his name will be cleared from charges.

Less than two weeks ago, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll had identified Terry as a potential breakout candidate for Seattle’s offense. Though he went undrafted, he was expected to be heavily in the mix for the No. 3 receiver job behind DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett.

Talent will only take you so far, and Terry will have to go through the legal process and get cleared before he can even think about getting back onto a football field.

Unfortunately, this is now the second former Florida State wide receiver to be indicted on murder chargers in 2021. Travis Rudolph, who was the team’s leading receiver for two straight seasons in 2015 and 2016, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder back in April.