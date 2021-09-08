Expand / Collapse search
Ex-Puerto Rico boxer charged in domestic violence case

Former boxer Juan Manuel López was charged Wednesday in a domestic violence case and released under electronic surveillance after posting a $175,000 bail

Associated Press
Former boxer Juan Manuel López was charged Wednesday in a domestic violence case and released under electronic surveillance after posting a $175,000 bail.

The charges, including seven counts of aggravated assault and physical and psychological abuse, stem from four separate incidents involving his former partner, authorities said.

López turned himself in late Tuesday after his ex-partner, Andrea Ojeda, accused him of violence on Instagram and posted pictures of her bruised face.

Defense attorney Jaime Barceló didn't directly address the charges, telling reporters only that there is a presumption of innocence and that allegations remain allegations until proven otherwise.

The former WBO featherweight champion was previously charged with domestic violence in 2015 after authorities accused him of hitting another partner in the face.